Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $461,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

