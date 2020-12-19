CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Up 6%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 226,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 377,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $678.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,304 shares of company stock worth $912,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

