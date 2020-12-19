Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,462 shares of company stock worth $335,058. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

