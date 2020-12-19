Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CUTR opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $385.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.64. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cutera by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.