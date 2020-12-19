CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVI. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CVR Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

