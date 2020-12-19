CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,072.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $145.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

