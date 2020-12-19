Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $29.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 2,777,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,609. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.