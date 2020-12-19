DAPS Coin Trading Down 6.2% This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Bitmart, SWFT and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $69,480.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00406493 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02457122 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,148,721,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

