Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.75 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

DRI stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

