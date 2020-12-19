Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.87. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

