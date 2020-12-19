Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,578.91

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $146,578.91 and approximately $3,472.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

