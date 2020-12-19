Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

