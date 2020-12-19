Deutsche eMark Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $90.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $127,776.40 and $90.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

