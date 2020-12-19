Digital Gold (GOLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $921,100.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $794,931.39 and approximately $921,100.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $58.75 or 0.00246206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00738895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00174717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00369475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00118415 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

