Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $27.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

