Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discovery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.35.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 620,776 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.