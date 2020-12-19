Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.33 ($1.69).

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.87. Dixons Carphone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

About Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

