dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 2,391,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,085,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

