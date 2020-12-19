Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,352.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $167.45 million and $22,352.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016752 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

