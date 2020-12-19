Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $115.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.29.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. 3,387,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,734. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $114.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 78,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

