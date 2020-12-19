DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,274. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in DouYu International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

