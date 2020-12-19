DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.57). Approximately 135,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 227,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.91.

About DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

