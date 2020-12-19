Dynamic Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $42,775.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.24 or 0.02763686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00502759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.01342544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00649860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00313058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00027115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00082662 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,215,639 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

