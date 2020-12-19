Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 2,204,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,009,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

