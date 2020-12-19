Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

