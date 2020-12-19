EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $136.31 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $817,653 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.