easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 886.95 ($11.59).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 816 ($10.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 746.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 647.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.