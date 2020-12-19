Eaton Vance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,996 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14,595.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

