eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. eBay reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,926,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

