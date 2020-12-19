eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

EBAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,926,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of eBay by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,601 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

