EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0003

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $96,513.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00387351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026200 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002037 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

