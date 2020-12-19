eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $133,527.01 and $89.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00513059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

