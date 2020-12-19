Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Plans $3.01 Dividend

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.0055 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Ebro Foods stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Ebro Foods has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

