Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Insider Sells $2,938,880.38 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Cameron Turtle sold 13,410 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $999,179.10.

On Monday, November 2nd, Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $884,000.00.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $122.48.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

