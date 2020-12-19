Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $317.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

