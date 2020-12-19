Elastos Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00006771 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000124 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.