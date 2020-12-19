Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

