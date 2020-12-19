Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Trading Up 5.9%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 258,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 323,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) alerts:

In other Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) news, Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$28,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,691 shares in the company, valued at C$1,411,844.65.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.