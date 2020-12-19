Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Down 8.7%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 1,008,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 317,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a market cap of $71.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,441 shares in the company, valued at $227,514.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

