ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

