Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $64.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 723,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $884.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

