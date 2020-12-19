Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Energizer worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,157.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 1,920.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.69 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

