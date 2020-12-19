Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Envestnet stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.23 and a beta of 1.54. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

