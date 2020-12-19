EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

