Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 323,871 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

