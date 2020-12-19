Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.54.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

