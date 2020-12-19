Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biomerica in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRA. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

