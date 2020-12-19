Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

