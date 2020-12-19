Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ELS opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

