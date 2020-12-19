Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 222,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.